Here's Microsoft's New Head Of Windows Engineering Talking About Windows 8

Microsoft’s new head of Windows Engineering Julie Larson-Green

Photo: Flickr/D.Begley

Windows 8 has been controversial in every way for Microsoft, from its radical new design to the Surface PCs that compete with Microsoft’s long-time partners.With that as a background, listen to this interview with Julie Larson-Green by Venture Beat’s Sean Ludwig during Microsoft’s big Windows 8 launch event on October 25.



Yesterday Larson-Green was promoted as the lead engineer for Windows, now that Steven Sinofsky is out.

The light quality of this video isn’t great, but some of what she said is interesting, given that she would soon be handed the engineering reigns for Windows 8.

At the 0:38 mark, Ludwig asks Larson-Green if she’s feeling confident about Windows 8 reception with the public.

She answers:

“You know, it’s your baby, so you’re nervous about it. But we’re really excited and we feel really good about it. There’s been some little bits of controversy but with all art, or with all things that are big and new, you’ll have controversy. So it’s good. I like seeing that. It means there’s interest.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Don’t miss: Microsoft Is Filled With Abusive Managers And Overworked Employees, Says Tell-All Book

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.