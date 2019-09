Correction: An earlier version of this post attributed this ads to Cripsin Porter + Bogusky. That’s incorrect.



Bradley & Montgomery latest’s ad for Microsoft (MSFT) push limits — the limits of yuck. Watch, but only if you don’t mind a little (a lot) of puke:



