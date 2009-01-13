Microsoft's New $150 Million Ad Campaign Looks Cheap On Purpose (MSFT)

Microsoft will spend $150 million on a new ad campaign in an effort to convince enterprise buyers that when budgets are tight, the company’s software will save them money. The commercials feature real executives such as Coca-Cola North America’s CMO Katie Bayne and Nestlé US CEO Brad Alford.



To get the oh-crap-where’s-my-next-dollar-going-to-come-from look and feel right, Microsoft (MSFT) decided to animate its commercials and use audio recorded over the telephone. Get it? Using a telephone — communications technology just like Microsoft software, really — is a way to avoid travel expenses!



See Also:

Finally! Microsoft “Considering” Rebranding “Live Search” (MSFT)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.