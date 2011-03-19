Microsoft's Most Epic Gadget Fails (PHOTOS)

Photo: Gizmodo

A recent report by Bloomberg suggested that, due to poor demand, Microsoft may rethink the Zune media player. The Redmond-based company said that device’s operating software will be integrated into Windows Phone 7 and Xbox devices, and sources anticipate that the company will discontinue the current Zune line, which was launched in 2006 as a challenger to the Apple iPod.Continue at HuffPo >>



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.