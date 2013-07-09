This Is The Lab Inside Microsoft Where Its Next Generation Of Game-Changing Gadgets Are Being Crafted

Microsoft has thousands of employees working on thousands of projects around the world.
None of them, however, may be as fun, or as cool, as the projects being worked on in the Model Shop, Microsoft’s lab where it is prototyping and building its next generation of hardware products.
For years, the team at the model shop was just building keyboards and mice. Then, it started cranking out Xboxes. Now, it’s making the Surface tablet, and much more.
We were in Redmond, Washington at Microsoft’s headquarters recently, and we got a tour of the space.
The Model Shop is down a hallway, tucked in one of the dozens of buildings on Microsoft's main Redmond campus.
This is a small sample of some the prototyping and design work Jesus and his team have done for Microsoft.
Microsoft's designers come to the model shop with ideas of what they want to make, and the designers at the model shop craft 3D models. It's easier to figure out what works and what doesn't using 3D printed models.
The model shop has been around since 1996. Originally it was in a basement, now it has all this space.
Just off of the main floor space, there's big machinery where Jesus and his crew can work on hardware designs.
This is the only room we were barred from. Apparently, some of the prototypes for Microsoft's next wave of gadgets were out in the open behind that door.
