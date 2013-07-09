This Is The Lab Inside Microsoft Where Its Next Generation Of Game-Changing Gadgets Are Being Crafted

Vincent Jesus, Microsoft’s Model Shop chief.

Microsoft has thousands of employees working on thousands of projects around the world.



None of them, however, may be as fun, or as cool, as the projects being worked on in the Model Shop, Microsoft’s lab where it is prototyping and building its next generation of hardware products.

For years, the team at the model shop was just building keyboards and mice. Then, it started cranking out Xboxes. Now, it’s making the Surface tablet, and much more.

We were in Redmond, Washington at Microsoft’s headquarters recently, and we got a tour of the space.

