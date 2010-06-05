Microsoft's Mobile synchronisation Service Live Mesh Actually Lives!

Microsoft officials have posted a Live Mesh question-and-answer document to the Microsoft Web site that finally answers many of the questions about the much-ballyhooed Microsoft sync service customers have been asking for two years…



In February of this year, the LiveSide.net folks unearthed information indicating Live Mesh was still alive and going to be merged with the existing Windows Live Sync (a k a FolderShare) platform. Indeed, that’s what has happened. Much of what was known as Live Mesh is being merged with the existing Windows Live Sync service and is going to be part of the next version of Windows Live Essentials, Microsoft’s consumer services bundle which is expected to be released to the public for beta testing later in June.

Read the whole thing at ZDnet >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.