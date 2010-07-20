Microsoft's Market Cap Back On Top Of Apple Thanks To Antennagate

Photo: Reuters

Microsoft’s market cap has surged ahead of Apple’s today, thanks to the continued slump in Apple’s stock brought on, in part, by the iPhone 4 antennagate.Apple’s market cap surged ahead of Microsoft at the end of May for the first time in a long time, as investors pushed the price higher in anticipation of the new iPhone and sales of the iPad.



Apple’s market cap as of this writing is $219.71 billion versus $219.8 billion for Microsoft, according to Google Finance.

