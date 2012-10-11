Microsoft's Leaked Ads Are Very Apple-Like

Four commercials (below) for Windows 8, were leaked on an Israeli website yesterday, hours after Steve Ballmer released his 2012 shareholder’s letter — and they look very Apple-like.



Taking a page out of Apple’s book, Ballmer’s letter clearly suggests that Microsoft is shifting its focus from software to the hardware and devices the company’s software can be used on, reported Forbes.

The commercials — which haven’t been authenticated but look pretty real — support these claims with striking imagery and clean copy that highlights the features and flexibility of Windows 8, and demonstrates how the new Microsoft will work in a keyboard-less world.

Like many Apple ads, the Microsoft spots star a finger that swooshes its way along a tablet’s screen. They also play upbeat music as the camera zooms in and out of Microsoft 8 yielding devices.

Watch the spots below:

1st Ad: Meet Windows

Gives an overview of the product features, like loading two apps and running them simultaneously, side-by-side.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

2nd Ad: Make it Yours

This commercial looks at all of the customisable features, such as arranging and grouping your apps like you would on an iPhone.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

3rd Ad: All About Apps And, now a little more on the apps, they are just like Apple – download new apps from the Microsoft App Store, and share pictures and info directly from the apps.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

4th Ad: Work Hard, Play Hard From a work perspective, the most important feature is that you don’t need an actual keyboard … but you can use one if you really want.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.