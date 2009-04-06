Microsoft Finally Just Admits It: Apple Macs Are "So Sexy" (CLIP)

Fresh off the heels of Microsoft’s (MSFT) “I’m just not cool enough to be a Mac person” commercial, the company is once again taking a dig at Apple (AAPL).

In the latest ad, we’re introduced to Giampaolo, who goes hunting for a laptop on a $1500 budget. After checking out the Apple store, Giampaolo gushes over the Macs as “so sexy,” but adds “I don’t want to pay for the brand, I want to pay for the computer” and walks home with a HP (HPQ).

Apple partisans are already screeching the computer Giampaolo ends up with really isn’t all that great, with other tech journalists building off that to say that provoking an over-reaction from Apple fans is all part of some diabolical Microsoft double-bluff.

We’re going with straightforward analysis here. With its “so sexy” line Microsoft is ceding the obvious, which is Apple has won the fight this generation in features and usability over Vista. But Microsoft is also playing to its strength: The economy stinks and Windows-based PCs are cheaper than Macs.

Kudos to Microsoft: It’s a great ad.



