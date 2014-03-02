Microsoft's Latest Ad Slams The Mac For Not Having A Touchscreen

After taking aim at Google’s Chromebooks, Microsoft’s new “Honestly” ad takes a jab at the Mac for not having a touchscreen.

Then it disses the iPad for being too small.

Microsoft may have a point. The Mac doesn’t have a touchscreen and Apple’s top marketing guy, Philip Schiller, recently indicated that it’s not going to get one any time soon.

In an interview with Macworld last month, Schiller said:

“It’s obvious and easy enough to slap a touchscreen on a piece of hardware, but is that a good experience?” Federighi said. “We believe, no.” … This device,” Federighi said, pointing at a MacBook Air screen, “has been honed over 30 years to be optimal” for keyboards and mice.

Apple has instead poured its energies into adding multi-touch gestures to the Mac’s touchpad.

In answer, Microsoft whipped out the HP Envy Rove 20 to star in this commercial. It’s a 20-inch Windows 8 touchscreen PC.

