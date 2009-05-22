Microsoft's 'Laptop Hunters' Ads Targeted To Our iPhone (PICS)

Microsoft (MSFT) is targeting its “Laptop Hunters” ads — the ones that praise Windows PCs as a good value on TV — to Apple’s (AAPL) iPhones. We just found one on a mobile Web site. Here’s what it looks like — a small, animated banner that takes you to a mobile Web site where you can decide which kind of PC buyer you are. (“Jet setter,” “gamer,” etc.) You can also watch videos.



