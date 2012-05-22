Microsoft's Kinect Can Read Your Face Now

Photo: By Trippography on Flickr

Your computer will one day read your face and know your mood and Microsoft’s newest software for Kinect is making that happen sooner rather than later.Today Microsoft released a new software development kit for Kinect, says the Kinect for Windows blog.This is software that lets programmers write Kinect applications for Windows 7 and Windows 8.



The latest version of the Kinect SDK “makes it possible to fit a 3D mesh to users’ faces and track their facial features and head position in real time,” describes the blog.

So, if you show surprise, so will your Avatar.

As cool as that is, Microsoft is starting to get some stiff competition. The tech world is going gaga over Leap Motion, which creates a 3D bubble around you to allow you to operate your computer with gestures, just like in the movies Minority Report and Iron Man.

All of this gesture-based computing is set to radically change the way we interact with our computers. In as little as five years, your mouse could be replaced by waving your hands in the air and your computer could be able to figure out your emotions by reading your face.

