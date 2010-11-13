Microsoft's Kin Phones Are Coming Back!

Photo: Gizmodo

Microsoft’s Kin phones are returning to Verizon, Engadget reports.But this time, they have a better chance of success because they won’t be saddled with expensive data plans. Instead, the phones will have normal rates. If you want to hop on the Internet with the phones you can use wifi.



If you’re looking for a compromise phone for a teen, this makes more sense than the last time Microsoft tried to sell the Kin.

We’re not saying they’re going to be super popular phones. We’re saying they have a better chance of selling than last time. So, instead of selling 8,800 phones like last time, maybe Verizon can sell 50,000 this time.

Regardless, we assume Verizon is just trying to clear its inventory of phones. And since it has little to do with Windows Phone 7, we doubt Microsoft is going to give it much support.

