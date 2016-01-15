Microsoft's plan to get iOS apps on Windows is moving forward

Microsoft’s plan to get iOS apps onto Windows, codenamed “Project Islandwood,” is moving forward, according to a report from ZDNet.

Project Islandwood is part of the Bridge Projects, which were created by Microsoft to bring different kinds of apps — from iOS, to Android, to web apps — onto Windows devices.

The Android bridge, named “Astoria,” has been put on hold indefinitely, but the iOS versions is reportedly still in the works.

Microsoft could launch the tool in the “coming weeks,” according to a website dedicated to the project.

The project works by analysing iOS apps and assessing the compatibility with the Windows operating system. From here, Microsoft helps developers optimise the app for Windows, cutting down on the time it takes to bring the app over.

Windows, especially Windows Phone, has a big lack of apps. Many top-of-the-line apps, such as “Clash of Clans” or “Snapchat,” are not available on Windows. Microsoft has been trying to plug the gap, and the bridge projects are part of this effort.

