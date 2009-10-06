Microsoft's In-Game Advertising Boss Says Business Is Booming

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca174fde0b622f2e2f99ef/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

The GM of Microsoft’s (MSFT) in-game advertising unit Massive says business is booming.



In a post to the company blog, JJ Richards writes that the ads-in-video games market should reach $1 billion by 2014 and that Massive has already surpassed its quarterly sales targets.

He wrote:

“For our 2009 fiscal year, Massive achieved an impressive double-digit year-on-year revenue growth.”

“Massive already exceeded first quarter sales targets by more than 100% just one month into our new fiscal year.”

“Massive also recently booked its 1,000th client campaign.”

“Nielsen recently reported that that video game console usage was up 21 per cent in June over the previous year with gamers spending an average of 12.8 hours playing games in the month.”

“Massive reached over 40 million Xbox and PC gamers in 31 countries worldwide.”

“Average brand recommendation lift scores are currently 29% ahead of the 2008 norms.

“72% of gamers recall seeing ads for brands in-game – a 20% increase in average ad recall from a year ago.”

“65% of gamers agree that in-game ads stand out more compared to other forms of advertising (online, print, TV), an 18% increase from 2008.”

“The Massive network has been accredited by Interactive Media Services Group Ltd.”

