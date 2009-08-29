Microsoft Holds Weekly "Screw Google" Meetings In DC -- Report

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a9818d9e4b21a1018c5d8a3/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Screws" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Microsoft (MSFT) and its anti-Google (GOOG) allies host weekly strategy sessions casually known as “Screw Google” meetings, reports Daily Finance’s Sam Gustin.



We all know Microsoft plays hardball with Google in Washington — In June we reported “What An Anti-Google Whisper Campaign Looks Like” — but who knew Microsoft execs were so crass about it?

Daily Finance: Microsoft’s chief Washington lobbyist has been convening regular meetings attended by the company’s outside consultants that have become known by some beltway insiders as “screw Google” meetings, DailyFinance has learned.

The meetings are part of an ongoing campaign by Microsoft (MSFT), other Google (GOOG) opponents, and hired third parties to discredit the Web search leader, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.

“Microsoft is at the centre of a group of companies who see Google as a threat to them in some combination of business and policy,” said a source familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity to avoid retribution. “The effort is designed make Google look like the big high-tech bad guy here.”

Continue reading at Daily Finance >

