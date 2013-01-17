Microsoft's Global Ad Agency Chief Just Joined Syncapse

Tina Daniels

Photo: Syncapse

Tina Daniels, the former director/global agencies at Microsoft, has joined social media enterprise marketing company Syncapse as its new chief revenue officer.Syncapse’s clients include AB InBev, Coca-Cola, Diageo, and L’Oréal.



At Microsoft, Daniels was primarily responsible for the company’s relationship with Interpublic Group. She also spent eight years at aQuantive, Avenue A and Razorfish, all units within Microsoft’s ad business.

Daniels is part of a veritable exodus of talent from Microsoft’s ailing advertising unit. Here’s a list of prominent execs who’ve bailed.

The mass escape comes after Microsoft paid $6.3 billion for aQuantive in 2007, but then wrote off $6.2 billion of that in 2012. Microsoft’s online ad business lost $364 million on revenues of $697 million in Q3 2012. (One ad company, PaperG, opened an office in Seattle specifically to poach Microsoft talent.)

Microsoft is currently advertising Daniels’ old job here.

Here’s the text of the Syncapse release:

Syncapse (www.syncapse.com) today announced that digital marketing industry veteran Tina Daniels has joined the company as its first chief revenue officer. Ms. Daniels, 42, starts February 1 and will work from the company’s headquarters in New York City’s Flatiron District.

Ms. Daniels served from 2009 to the end of 2011 as Director, Global Agencies in Microsoft’s global advertising sales group where she was primarily responsible for managing the company’s relationship with Interpublic Group. Prior to Microsoft, she spent eight years at aQuantive in the Avenue A|Razorfish division, rising to the position of vice president, global client development. She led large digital media accounts in financial services, pharmaceutical and retail sectors. In her new role, Ms. Daniels will oversee sales, account management and dedicated service functions.

Michael Scissons of Syncapse

Photo: Syncapse

“Tina’s leadership in marketing and digital strategy is a welcome addition as Syncapse expands our services to help the world’s top consumer brand marketers perform better,” noted Michael Scissons, Syncapse founder and CEO. “She will be a strong addition to our global team, culture and revenue growth.” Syncapse manages social marketing performance for many of the world’s most valuable brands, and sees social media marketing as an increasingly indispensable means for acquiring and engaging customers, and growing loyalty and brand health. Its global clients include AB InBev, Amway, The Coca-Cola Company, Diageo, L’Oréal, Reckitt Benckiser and more.

Ms. Daniels is a graduate of Harvard Business School and Claremont McKenna College. After college Ms. Daniels earned a CPA while working in the audit division of Arthur Andersen and worked for two years as a corporate finance analyst in the investment banking division of Oppenheimer Companies. During her summer at HBS, Ms. Daniels worked as a Social Enterprise Fellow at McKinsey & Co.

She serves as President of the Women’s Prison Association, the oldest social services agency in NYC. She is a member of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer centre’s Cycle for Survival Founders’ Circle, and the Henry Kravis Leadership Institute advisory board.

