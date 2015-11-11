Microsoft's German headquarters was evacuated after a bomb threat

Microsoft’s German headquarters, located in Lohhof near Munich, was evacuated after a bomb threat was made, The Independent reports.
More than 1,800 employees were evacuated after the police and bomb squad (completed with sniffer dogs) were called. After a thorough search that lasted two hours, the building was re-opened. According to local media reports, it was thought to be a prank call.
German journalist Oliver Das Gupta tweeted a photo of employees standing outside.
Bombendrohung in München: #Microsoft-Zentrale evakuiert. Mehr dazu hier -> https://t.co/hYxEeWMCv2 pic.twitter.com/9QhYmXW7w1
— Oliver Das Gupta (@oliverdasgupta) November 10, 2015
The threat came at a time when CEO Satya Nadella was visiting Germany to open new data centres that would, among other things, shield local companies from US snooping. The two events do not appear to be connected.
NOW WATCH: What it’s like inside Microsoft’s new flagship store
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.