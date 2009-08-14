Microsoft's Former Ad Boss Joins VC Firm

Brian McAndrews — the former aQuantive CEO and Microsoft exec — has joined Seattle-based VC firm Madrona as a managing director.



Brian came to Microsoft after it acquired aQuantive for $6 billion in 2007. He took the title SVP of advertiser and publisher solutions. He left Microsoft in January 2009 after CEO Steve Ballmer made former Yahoo Qi Lu Microsoft’s online topper.

In a Q&A, Brian told the WSJ why he decided to go into venture capital.

I was attracted to the concept of venture capital. I came to Seattle to run aQuantive, and took that company from a very early stage to a more mature sage and ultimately a successful outcome. The idea of being able to work with entrepreneurs to build companies in this part of the country is exciting to me.

He also commented on the Microsoft-Yahoo deal:

From the outside looking it, it is a good deal for Microsoft. I am not saying it is a bad deal for Yahoo. Yahoo should have sold to Microsoft a year ago. They made a mistake…I understand why they did the deal. They will save a tremendous amount of money on research and development and get a piece of the revenue share.

Bing was a good move. They should have done it a long time ago. They waited longer than they should with a weak brand. So now making a leap in market share with the Yahoo share is very smart.

