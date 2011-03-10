Microsoft's First Windows Phone Update Has Been A Total Disaster

Still no changes.

Microsoft is totally blowing the first update for Windows Phone 7, and angering some of its most loyal customers in the process.On February 21, the company released its first update for its new smartphone platform, which began shipping in November.



Technically, it’s not even a feature update, but simply an update that is necessary to pave the way for other updates, like adding copy and paste and fixing bugs.

The next day, customers with Samsung Omnia handsets began reporting that the update was breaking their phones. Microsoft drew back, then announced on March 2 that it was pushing the update out again. But on March 4, more users — about 100 according to Microsoft — reported that they were still having problems.

Now it’s a week later, and veteran Microsoft watcher and product reviewer Paul Thurott is furious that he still hasn’t gotten the update on his Samsung phone.

Thurott isn’t exactly a fanboi — he gives Microsoft a hard time when deserved — but he covers a lot of Microsoft products first, and deeper, than anybody else, and is generally positive toward the company. So if he’s angry, imagine how more casual customers feel.

As Thurott points out, Apple has released five updates to iOS in the time since Windows Phone 7 is on market. That includes a big one today, iOS 4.3, which adds features like audio and video streaming from computer to phone over a wireless network, and the ability for iPhone apps to transmit video to an Apple TV using Airplay.

Meanwhile, Microsoft can’t even seem to get its update for updates out the door. That’s not the way to build loyalty for a new product.

