Microsoft's First Windows 7 Commercial: Blogs And Little Girls Love Us!

Microsoft started airing commercials by Crispin Porter + Bogusky for its forthcoming Windows 7 operating system last night.



In this spot, a young girl makes a slideshow with goofy photos and quotes from blogs praising Windows 7. It’s cute, and carries two messages: People like the changes we’ve made since Vista, and even this young girl can make something neat with our software.

But will it sell more copies of Windows? Or get you to buy a new PC? Does it make you feel better about Microsoft or Windows 7? Let us know in comments. (Meanwhile, we’d like to compliment Microsoft for its excellent, continued use of YouTube!)

