This Is Microsoft's Very First Web Page ... Back In 1994

Twenty years ago in 1994, the modern World Wide Web was born. That was the year the first Netscape browser was officially released (Mosaic Netscape 0.9), the year that Tim Berners-Lee founded the World Wide Web Consortium (known as W3C), and the year Yahoo was founded, according to the Computer History Museum.

If you even had an email address, you used it via “dial-up” and a very slow modem. You would call the online service, download your email, and then hang up again. You couldn’t use your phone to make a call if your computer modem was using the telephone line and you were charged by the minute for being connected.

In 1994 Microsoft published its first website, the Microsoft blog Fire Hose reports.

Mark Ingalls, the first administrator of Microsoft.com, says at that time, using the slow dial-up connections of the era, this page would have taken a while to load. “For most folks at home in that day and age, you would have been able to count to three or five before that picture showed up on your screen,” he says.

This was Microsoft’s first web page.

Microsoft Microsoft’s first web page, circa 1994

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.