Microsoft's First Ad For Bing

Microsoft (MSFT) has unveiled its first ad for Bing, it’s latest attempt effort at capturing search share from Google (GOOG).



The good news is that contrary to expectations, it doesn’t just have the bing! sound over and over and over again, which is kind of what we were expecting. On the other hand, it tries to connect search to the financial crisis, and makes some points about solving search overload, which was never the problem.

Plus, um, advertising a website on TV? Why do they think that’s going to work (via MediaMemo)



