Microsoft's First Act As The New Owner Of Skype

Microsoft closed its purchase of Skype late last night.



Almost immediately, it nuked Google from the Skype install on Windows.

As WinRumors reports, a software update for Skype 5.5 and 5.6 for Windows removes the option to install the Google Toolbar. Skype disclosed the removal on its blog.

Microsoft shouldn’t be expected to offer distribution for one of its fiercest rivals, but it’s ironic given that Tony Bates took to a video last night to assure users that Skype wouldn’t change just because it’s part of Microsoft now.

The company has said it would continue to make Skype available for iOS and Android. Stay tuned to see how long that lasts.

