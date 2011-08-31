Microsoft's Enterprise Sales Chief, Simon Witts, Is Out

Photo: Microsoft

The head of Microsoft’s enterprise and partner group, Simon Witts, is leaving after 18 years.His departure was announced in an internal email from Chief Operating Officer Kevin Turner this morning.



Witts was in charge of Microsoft’s sales to its largest customers — enterprises — as well as its relationships with partners. He joined Microsoft in 1993 from IBM.

Microsoft is seeking a replacement internally and externally. In the meantime, Susan Hauser will be in charge of enterprise sales and partner relations.

Update: Microsoft confirmed the news.

Here’s the memo, which was previously published by ZDNet. The “by mutual agreement” makes it sound like he was nudged out.

From: Kevin Turner

Sent: Tuesday, August 30, 2011 12:40 P.M.

To: Worldwide Country Managers; Field Governance Council Members; Field Governance Council Members Ext.; EPG Worldwide All; WW Public Sector ALL FTE

Cc: Kevin Turner Direct Reports

Subject: Announcement

I wanted to let you know about a change in the leadership of our WW EPG team. By mutual agreement, Simon Witts has decided to resign from Microsoft. I would like to thank Simon for his leadership of our WW EPG team over the past eight years and for his contribution to our company over the past 18 years.



We are actively seeking a replacement for Simon and are looking internally and externally to attract a high calibre talent for what is one of the best sales jobs in the IT industry. In the interim, effective immediately, both Linda Zecher and Susan Hauser will report directly to me, with Linda on point for Public Sector, and Susan in charge of WW EPG.



I have huge confidence in Susan, Linda and their teams, and I know I can count on all of you to keep focused, keep winning and make FY12 a year we can all be proud of.



