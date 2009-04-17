Microsoft's Enemies Line Up To Testify In EU Antitrust Case

Microsoft (MSFT) now has until April 28 — a one week extension — to respond to the EU’s ridiculous antitrust investigation on the bundling of IE with Windows. But even more Microsoft enemies will be contributing their views to the proceedings.



We already knew Google (GOOG) and Mozilla would be chipping in their anti-Microsoft viewpoint. But now something called the “European Committee for Interoperable Systems” has been recognised by the EU as yet another “interested party.”

The ECIS is practically a who’s who of Microsoft enemies. Members include: Adobe Systems, Corel, IBM, Nokia, Opera, Oracle, RealNetworks, Red Hat, and Sun Microsystems. We’ve been reviewing a few of the ECIS’ past press releases, and Microsoft-bashing seems the group’s primary raison d’être.

All in all, a bad omen as Microsoft finalises its antitrust defence. But even ahead of any ruling, Microsoft has already confirmed IE will be a removable feature in Windows 7.

