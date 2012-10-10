Microsoft's 'Do Not Track' Plan Is In Tatters As Advertisers Vow To Ignore It

Steve Ballmer

Microsoft’s “do not track” (DNT) plan for Internet Explorer 10 — the browser will launch with ad targeting and tracking turned off by default — will likely be ignored by the advertisers it is designed to curtail, an ad lobby group confirmed yesterday.The Digital Advertising Alliance, which represents 5,000 major advertisers, said in a statement that “The DAA does not require companies to honour DNT signals fixed by the browser manufacturers”:



The trade associations that lead the DAA do not believe that Microsoft’s IE10 browser settings are an appropriate standard for providing consumer choice. Machine-driven do not track does not represent user choice; it represents browser-manufacturer choice.

The DAA said that The Council of Better Business Bureaus had also promised not to sanction any company that ignored DNT.

The statement is the second overt sign that Microsoft’s DNT signal will be widely ignored on the web and that users who leave it on will be tracked against their will.

The ANA, back on Oct. 1, wrote to CEO Steve Ballmer and noted that “Apache, a provider of software that supports nearly two-thirds of Internet web site offerings, has designed its software to ignore the ‘do-not-track’ setting if the browser reaching it is Internet Explorer 10, describing Microsoft’s actions as a “deliberate abuse of open standards” …”

