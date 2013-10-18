Microsoft's PR Boss Slams NYT Gadget Guru David Pogue After He Gave Windows 8.1 A Horrible Review

The New York Times’ gadget guru is not a fan of the latest update to Windows, Windows 8.1.

In a video review he calls it lipstick on a pig and says Microsoft should stop trying to force a tablet interface onto laptop computers.

Microsoft’s head of communications, Frank X. Shaw, doesn’t exactly agree. On Twitter, he responded to the video saying, “Dear David Pogue, what a classic Pogue piece. Funny, inaccurate, opinionated in the skewed way only you can bring.”

Shaw is rather feisty on Twitter. This isn’t the first time he talked trash. He’s also gone after Google in the past.

We’re not sure it’s helping Microsoft, but it is what it is.

Here’s Pogue’s review:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.