Microsoft's Cortana Has Predicted Every Elimination Round World Cup Game So Far

Microsoft’s Cortana should consider a career in professional gambling.

The virtual assistant for Windows phones is six for six in predicting World Cup outcomes since the beginning of the elimination round, including the United States’ tragic loss to Belgium on Tuesday.

Cortana’s predictions are coming from Bing’s Prediction Engine

, which makes assessments based on each team’s previous record as well as a number of other factors like weather, type of grass, and home field advantage (for Brazil).

Cortana’s prediction abilities are one reason some have begun seeing the virtual assistant as a legitimate threat to Apple’s Siri.

If you’re into gambling, Cortana has Germany beating France and Brazil edging out Columbia

in the quarterfinals on Friday.

(Via The Verge)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.