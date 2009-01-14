Microsoft's Cheap-Looking-On-Purpose Wall Street Journal Insert

The ads in Microsoft’s new campaign are supposed to look cheap because they’re meant to convey the message that using Microsoft (MSFT) products can save companies money. But other than its looks, there’s nothing cheap about this Microsoft ad inserted into home-delivered versions of the Wall Street Journal. Remember, an ad on WSJ rival the New York Times‘s front page costs between $75,000 to $100,000 per day.



Here’s how the ad looks:

Here’s a scanned version that’s easier to read:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.