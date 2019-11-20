Microsoft's CEO wants Australians to build their own apps – and says diversity and trust in tech is key

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in Sydney. Image: supplied.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he wants to see more digital technology coming out of Australia.

At his keynote address during the Microsoft Innovate event in Sydney, Nadella highlighted some Australian businesses that are using Microsoft software, like Qantas training engineers with mixed reality glasses.

Nadella also mentioned that when it comes to creating new technology, it is vital to build trust.

Microsoft’s CEO wants to see more digital applications coming out of Australia.

Speaking at the Microsoft Innovate event in Sydney on Wednesday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he wanted to see more digital intellectual property (IP) coming out of Australia. He explained that Microsoft’s mission was to empower people to create “tech intensity” in their organisations so that they can eventually have a broader impact on society.

“That means for you to be able to create that digital IP,” he said. “For you to be in control of your own data so that the surplus that you create using that data goes to you and your users, your customers and your institution and not someone else. That is what’s most important to us.”

Nadella pinpointed some initiatives Australian businesses have undertaken using Microsoft software, such as Qantas trailling Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 mixed reality glasses to train engineers and NSW Health Pathology using Microsoft’s cloud technology to get faster diagnoses for patients.

He added that Australia being successful with its digital technology, in turn, helps Microsoft reach its own mission of empowering people.

“For us in Australia, if we can see many more startups creating digital IP, many more public sector organisations becoming much more efficient, small businesses becoming more productive, large multinational companies becoming more competitive out of Australia because of the digital technology – that’s when we will realise our mission,” Nadella said.

“The next time I come back to…Australia, my hope is to see a lot more of digital IP and tech intensity being developed locally, but more importantly, to drive outcomes for people in these communities as well as the rest of the world.”

Professional developers won’t be the only ones building apps

Referring to a statistic from LinkedIn – which Microsoft acquired in 2016 – Nadella explained that in Australia, 79% of software engineering jobs available are outside the tech industry, meaning developers are going to be employed in broad range of sectors from energy to retail to healthcare.

Nadella went on to say that by 2023, there are going to be 500 million new applications, with the pace of creation only rising.

“That’s because increasing digitisation, by definition, means you’re going to build applications,” he said.

And that will mean needing more citizen developers, not just professional developers, to help create them.

“This is another area where Microsoft’s really investing heavily on: what’s the food chain that allows developers, citizen developers [and] domain experts to create applications.”

Building with trust in mind

When it comes to creating new technology, Nadella said you have to build trust around it.

“In 2019, it’s not just about the technology you build, but it’s the trust around the technology you build,” he said. “That’s the real currency. Whether it’s around privacy, whether it’s around ethics, around AI or cybersecurity.”

Nadella said trust is one of the first things you have to think about when creating new technology and it encompasses a broad set of considerations such as ethics and privacy.

He used the example of ethics around artificial intelligence (AI), something Microsoft even has principles around. He explained that when working to remove bias in the engineering process of AI systems, it was important to have diversity among developers.

“If you want to have ethics in AI, you got to start by having diversity of teams that are building AI,” he added.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.