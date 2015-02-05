Microsoft's CEO is telling employees to skip pointless meetings

AP Satya Nadella to employees: don’t go to dumb meetings

Today is the one-year anniversary of Satya Nadella as CEO of Microsoft.

Dina Bass at Bloomberg Business has a look-back at his first twelve months.

One of the interesting nuggets in her story: He told employees to stop wasting their times at pointless meetings.

Bass reports:

“He has been vocal about the need for efficiency. Last year, Nadella told an employee town hall that workers should skip meetings they have been invited to if they don’t really need to be there. He’s advised workers to take things to him directly if they feel the bureaucracy is stifling.”

It’s a part of Nadella trying to stop Microsoft from being a slow moving bloated organisation.

Another interesting nugget: Satya keeps a dashboard that measures the performance of all his executives.

Microsoft Corp. Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has an online dashboard that he looks at every day — one for each of his executive staff with real-time graphs and data on financial performance to product usage. Executives bring out the dashboards each Friday at senior leadership meetings to help coordinate efforts across business units, according to the executive who oversees the product. It’s a symbol of the changes Nadella is making in his drive to retool Microsoft for the mobile-computing era and to focus on software products that can be used by anyone, anywhere.

