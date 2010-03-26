Microsoft's Bing Makes More UI Changes, Also Checks In With Foursquare

From All Things D: Today, Microsoft’s search engine-that-could, Bing, will begin to roll out another significant upgrade to the user interface seen by consumers.



The software giant also announced on its Bing blog and at an industry conference that it would integrate status data from hot geo-location start-up, Foursquare, into its Bing maps as an app.

