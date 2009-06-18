Microsoft's Bing Has Another Good Week

Microsoft’s (MSFT) new Bing search engine had a good second week of its public launch, representing 12.1% share of U.S. search result pages, according to comScore. That’s up significantly from late May, when Microsoft’s search engines represented a 9.1% share. Similarly, searcher penetration is up to 16.7% from 13.7% in late May.

But of course Bing will attract users with a huge ad campaign behind it. The jury is still out on Microsoft’s long-term success in the search field. We’ll have a better idea in a few months.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.