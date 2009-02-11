Microsoft's Billion Dollar 'Search For Enterprise' Product Launching Tomorrow (MSFT)

Just over a year ago (and before the global economic meltdown), Microsoft (MSFT) bought Norwegian enterprise search company FAST for $1.2 Billion. Tomorrow Microsoft is formally integrating the FAST technology into its Sharepoint corporate software.



FAST reported about $400 million in revenue in 2007. But in October Norwegian police raided FAST’s offices on suspicion the company had been cooking its books, so who knows how successful FAST really was.

The basic idea of FAST is its a private search engine that scours corporate networks for data. Nothing there that will help Microsoft revitalize its online presence, but should be welcomed by Microsoft’s corporate base.

