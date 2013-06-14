Bill Gates Had A Newspaper Throwing Contest With Warren Buffett Last Month

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have been buddies for more than two decades.



When you’ve been friends that long, you’re going to relax and have fun whenever you get together, right?

At Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting last month, Gates and Buffett played ping-pong and had a “newspaper-throwing contest,” Gates, who joined LinkedIn Thursday, said in his first post.

Turns out they also had a newspaper-throwing contest last year. Here’s the video:

In his LinkedIn post, Gates also talked about the influence Buffet has had on him since he first met the legendary billionaire investor in 1991.

Gates confessed to being not-so-thrilled by the prospect of meeting him.

Gates figured Buffett cared about nothing else but investing, and was surprised when Buffett started peppering him with business related questions about IBM and Microsoft.

“That’s when I realised he thought about business in a much more profound way than I’d given him credit for,” Gates said in the post.

Buffett’s annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, which is famous for its mix of financial data and philosophical wisdom, inspired Gates to write his own annual letter.

But Gates says his letter is still a work in progress.

“I still have a ways to go before mine is as good as Warren’s, but it’s been helpful to sit down once a year and explain the results we’re seeing, both good and bad,” Gates said in the post.

