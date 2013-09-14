Microsoft's Biggest Problem In One Chart

Android isn’t just dominating smart phones, it’s dominating all computing platforms.

This chart from BI Intelligence shows that Android now has 60% of all computing platforms. Microsoft’s Windows, on the other hand, is at 24%. Apple is at 14%.

Whoever takes over Microsoft has to fix this chart. Just a few years ago, Microsoft has 90% of computing market share. Now it’s gliding towards irrelevance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.