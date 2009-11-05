Microsoft Goofs, Fires Startup Hero Don Dodge

Among the 800 people Microsoft laid off today: Don Dodge, director of business development for the emerging business team.



Bizarre.

The move is odd because Don was heavily involved and in-tuned with the startup culture in Silicon Valley — a place where Microsoft could use all the friends it can get.

Not only that, Don has been a vocal and prominent evangelist of Microsoft as an avenue of business and technology oppurtunities.

On his personal blog Don says he’ll will be writing more now and enjoying the time off. His words:

Microsoft announced more layoffs today, and I was one of them. This was a total surprise to me, and management offered no explanation. This is pretty standard procedure, mostly for legal reasons, but none the less left me with a cold feeling…but only for a minute or two.

Today I start thinking about the next chapter in my life. It is always exciting to look beyond your normal boundaries and think about new possibilities. Being totally consumed with my job and travelling every week has left no time to think about other opportunities. That changes today. I couldn’t be more excited about the future.

I will be blogging more often now, and that excites me. There are lots of topics that I have wanted to dive into but just haven’t had the time. I will be seeing more friends too. Again, I have been so busy travelling that I haven’t had time to connect with friends all over the world. It’s all good.

My email at Microsoft will go dark in a day or two, so my new contact is [email protected] or send me a note on Facebook or Twitter @DonDodge

Thanks to all the fine people at Microsoft. You know who you are. There are thousands of talented people there and I enjoyed working with all of them. I’m sure we will see each other again at conferences and industry events. Its a small world…and getting more connected every day. I’ll see you on the web.

(Photo by MSDPE)

