Microsoft's Anti-Mac Ads Are Starting To Work

Microsoft’s latest ad campaign is supposed to convince shoppers that PCs are a good value and that expensive Macs are not. In the commercials, people say things like “I’m just not cool enought to be a Mac person.”



It’s working, reports AdAge:

Based on daily interviews of 5,000 people, BrandIndex found the age group gave Apple its highest rating in late winter, when it notched a value score of 70 on a scale of -100 to 100 (a score of zero means that people are giving equal amounts of positive and negative feedback about a brand). But its score began to fall shortly after and, despite brief rallies, hovers around 12.4 today. Microsoft (MSFT), on the other hand, has risen from near zero in early February to a value-perception score of 46.2

Anecdotal evidence suggests that most people writing this post still love their pricey Macs, but there’s no denying Apple’s (APPL) Macs might not be selling like they used to. Yesterday, Dan Frommer reported:

Research firm NPD Group says Apple’s April Mac shipments were down 1.8% year-over-year. That’s better than the 5% to 10% drop that Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster expected earlier today — good news. But based on Munster’s assumptions about May and June, he expects Mac shipments to decline 8% to 16% year-over-year this quarter, roughly in-line with the Street’s -7% to -10% estimate.

