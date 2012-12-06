Microsoft's Anti-Android Twitter Campaign Blew Up In Its Face

Steve Kovach

Microsoft’s official Windows Phone Twitter account began a hashtag campaign yesterday asking people to use #droidrage to complain about malware on Android devices.

(It’s often a complaint that Android devices are more susceptible to malware than other phones. However, Google has done a good job at cracking down on malicious apps in its Google Play app store, so it hasn’t really been a problem for most people lately.)

As one would expect, the campaign is blowing up in Microsoft’s face.

Android fans used the hashtag to blast Microsoft’s new Windows Phone 8 operating system. We searched the hashtag and picked out a few good ones. Thanks to DroidLife for picking up on this. 

Enjoy:

