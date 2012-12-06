Microsoft's Anti-Android Twitter Campaign Blew Up In Its Face

Microsoft’s official Windows Phone Twitter account began a hashtag campaign yesterday asking people to use #droidrage to complain about malware on Android devices.



(It’s often a complaint that Android devices are more susceptible to malware than other phones. However, Google has done a good job at cracking down on malicious apps in its Google Play app store, so it hasn’t really been a problem for most people lately.)

As one would expect, the campaign is blowing up in Microsoft’s face.

Android fans used the hashtag to blast Microsoft’s new Windows Phone 8 operating system. We searched the hashtag and picked out a few good ones. Thanks to DroidLife for picking up on this.

Enjoy:

Whoops. Just activated another million devices today. Sorry bout that, @windowsphone. #DroidRage — Android Central (@androidcentral) December 5, 2012

My wireless mouse wasn’t compatible with Win8 so I downloaded an app on my Nexus phone to act as a mouse for my PC #DroidRage — Mayur (@mayur24) December 5, 2012

You are as vulnerable to malware on Android as you are on a desktop computer. Be smart. Think then press. #droidrage — Jeanie Lam (@jeanielam) December 5, 2012

I hate how everyones windows phone looks the same and everyones android looks customised and personal! #DroidRage — James Anthony (@_JamesAnthony) December 5, 2012

