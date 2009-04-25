AOL And Yahoo Ad People: Here's Your Competition From Redmond

We attended Microsoft’s big pitch to Madison Avenue agencies yesterday. It was a cavalcade of ex-Yahoos former media bosses Scott Moore and Lloyd Braun, now comfortable ensconsed in the Microsoft fold. A few b-list celebrities, like the Today Show’s Saturday morning host Amy Robach, made appearences too.



The whole thing lasted two hours. Lucky for you, we brought a camera and edited the whole thing down to 260 seconds.

Ad sales people from AOL and Yahoo, here’s your competition from Redmond:



