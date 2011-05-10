Microsoft's 15 Biggest Acquisitions (Until Today)

Photo: AP

According to the Wall Street Journal and AllThingsD, Microsoft will announce its acquisition of Skype for $8.5 billion later this morning morning at 8 am ET.This will be the biggest acquisition Microsoft has ever made.



It’s also one of the craziest — Microsoft already has products that offer the same functionality, and apart from Skype’s brand and some slightly different peer-to-peer technology, Microsoft would be getting almost nothing new out of the deal.

Well, it would be acquiring some customers — at about $1,000 a pop.

But Microsoft is no stranger to crazy acquisitions. Here’s a walk through Microsoft’s 15 biggest acquisitions — until later this morning, at least — and what happened to them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.