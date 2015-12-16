A mix-up has caused Microsoft to list a $14,000 cuddly toy on Amazon

A mistake on Microsoft’s Amazon Germany page has changed the photo of two of its most expensive items to a cuddly bear and a tortoise.

Wall Street Journal editor Amir Mizroch spotted that the listing for Microsoft’s System Centre Datacentre, which retails for around $14,000 (£9,200), is accompanied by a new photo. It is unlikely that Microsoft has redesigned its servers to resemble a cuddly toy.

Business Insider reached out to Microsoft, and the company said the listings had been changed due to an Amazon error. Amazon has not responded to a request for comment.

The listings have not yet been updated and can be found here and here.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

