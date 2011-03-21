Microsoft: Please Bring Back The Old Windows Phone Ads

Microsoft’s first crop of ads for Windows Phone puzzled some folks, but they put forth a simple idea — using Windows Phone means you don’t have to spend so much time staring at your phone — in a funny way.



Dropping your phone in a urinal? Forgetting to open your parachute because you’re taking pictures on your phone? That’s funny. Or at least memorable.

But they didn’t help sales, and now Microsoft has reverted to form. The new ads outline features of the phone.

The tagline: “the only phone with Office, Xbox Live, and thousands of apps.”

That’s true, but Office? That’s a real eye-glazer for most consumers. It’s certainly not going to inspire the kind of emotional response that a good iPhone ad does.

The ads actually debuted last month, but they’re showing up a lot during the March Madness NCAA basketball tournament.

Here’s the 30-second ad that showed up during the UConn-Cincy game last night. Judge for yourself.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s a one minute ad that includes a telling quote from a user: “corrected a power point in my bed…pretty awesome.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

