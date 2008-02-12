Microsoft's Yahoo Offer Down to $28.80

Hey Yahoo (YHOO) traders…better hope Yahoo’s counter-offer pries a higher bid out of Microsoft (MSFT). Because as of 9:50am EST, you’re about $0.70 in the red.
