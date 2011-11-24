And Now Microsoft Has Jumped Into The Yahoo Yard Sale Game

Photo: Wikipedia

Microsoft signed a non-disclosure agreement with Yahoo as part of the process to bid on the company, says DealBook.In other words, it’s officially jumping into the Yahoo yard-sale game along with a bunch of PE heavy-hitters.



Microsoft has been looking at Yahoo for a few months now meeting with PE groups and other potential partners.

We would be shocked if it wanted to buy all of Yahoo. It probably wants to make sure the company stays upright since the success of Bing is tied to the success of Yahoo search now.

