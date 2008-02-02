MSFT YHOO: Inside Story on Brand, Integration, Counter-Offers

We spoke with a senior executive at Microsoft about several issues concerning the Yahoo bid. Here’s the inside take:



Jerry Yang’s initial reaction to Steve Ballmer’s call last night?

Polite. He obviously has to consider it.

Will AT&T or Google try to make a play?

AT&T encouraged us to make the bid. They have no interest in buying Yahoo themselves.

[Earlier, on the conference call, Microsoft counsel Brad Smith suggested that Google wouldn’t have a chance of getting the deal through anti-trust. We’re not sure this is true–Google could argue persuasively that the future of this industry is about more than “search” and that Microsoft is in a strong position–but, for other reasons, we don’t think Google will make a play here.]

How can you keep Yahoo employees motivated/retained? How can you compete with companies that can offer stock options that are just tied to Internet-division performance?

We’re going to offer big up-front retention packages, and we’re going to do it right away. We especially want to keep Yahoo’s engineers.

At Microsoft, divisions are rewarded based on both divisional and corporate performance, so if the division does well, employees will see a direct benefit from that.

This is a hot area for tech talent to work in, and there are very few places where engineers can compete on a global platform in this arena. It’s a great playground and platform.

Will “Yahoo” become Microsoft’s dominant Internet brand? In the past, your brand confusion has been dizzying, so this seems like an excellent opportunity.

Yes, Yahoo has a great consumer brand [much better than any Microsoft Internet brands]

This is indeed an opportunity for us to consolidate/clean up our many brands and offerings.

No decision yet on whether we’ll consolidate under the Yahoo brand. We’ll obviously look at this carefully.

What has to happen for deal to go through?

Yahoo has to agree to engage [and then need regulatory approval].

Once we have that, we can close in a weekend. We know the company very well. No need for extensive due diligence

