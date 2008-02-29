Microsoft-Yahoo in Talks*. If So, Yahoo Likely Raising White Flag

An unconfirmed AFP report quotes Microsoft SVP Jean-Philippe Courtois as saying Yahoo and Microsoft are in talks. If so, this likely means Yahoo is in the process of raising the white flag. (LATEST INFO BELOW)



“We continue to have a very close dialogue with Yahoo’s shareholders (and) Yahoo’s management,” Microsoft senior vice president Jean-Philippe Courtois said.

We assume very few Microsoft employees are in the MSFT-YHOO info loop, and it’s possible Jean-Philippe misspoke (or was misquoted). We’re pinging Microsoft to confirm.

We’ve argued that the next step in this love/hate mating dance would be “talks.” At the 11th hour, we expect Microsoft will throw in a few dollars more to grease the deal–but only after Yahoo has come to the table. Based on Jean-Philippe’s remark, it seems they may already have.

UPDATE: An SAI source close to the situation says “there are no formal talks.” This leaves room for informal talks, however, which would still represent a thawing of the ice.

