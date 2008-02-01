Microsoft - Yahoo Conference Call Info: 8:30 EST / 5:30 PST

LIVE COVERAGE of conference call here.

Microsoft will host an analyst/investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time/5:30 a.m. Pacific Time to discuss today’s announcement. If you want to participate, you may do so by dialling (866) 610-1072 or (706) 634-9230 (toll/international); the conference ID number is 33470390. Please dial in at least 20 minutes in advance of the call. Accompanying slides and the conference call Webcast will be available at http://www.microsoft.com/presspass. Playback of the conference call and the webcast will be available for replay through the close of business on Feb. 5, 2008. The replay can be accessed by dialling (800) 642-1687 or (706) 645-9291 (toll/international); the conference ID number is 33470390.

Complete Coverage: Microsoft’s Bid For Yahoo!

