Microsoft - Yahoo: Combined Financials

We have estimated the combined financials for a Micro-Hoo online combination (see this spreadsheet).

Microsoft expects the combination to yield $1 billion in cost synergies. We have run two scenarios, one with any cost synergies, the other with the expected $1 billion:

MICRO-HOO: No Cost Synergy

Revenue:

2007: $9.8 billion, up 12%

2008E: $11.4 billion, up 16%

2009E: $13.1 billion, up 15%

Operating Profit:

2007: – $250 million, -2.5% margin

2008E: $200 million, 2% margin

2009E: $600 million, 4% margin

MICRO-HOO: $1 Billion Cost Synergy

Revenue:

2007: $9.8 billion, up 12%

2008E: $11.4 billion, up 16%

2009E: $13.1 billion, up 15%

Operating Profit:

2007: – $250 million, -2.5% margin

2008E: $200 million, 2% margin

2009E: $1.6 billion, 12% margin



Please see spreadsheet for details.

