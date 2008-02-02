Microsoft - Yahoo: Combined Financials

We have estimated the combined financials for a Micro-Hoo online combination (see this spreadsheet).
Microsoft expects the combination to yield $1 billion in cost synergies. We have run two scenarios, one with any cost synergies, the other with the expected $1 billion:
MICRO-HOO: No Cost Synergy
Revenue:
2007: $9.8 billion, up 12%
2008E: $11.4 billion, up 16%
2009E: $13.1 billion, up 15%
Operating Profit:
2007: – $250 million, -2.5% margin
2008E: $200 million, 2% margin
2009E: $600 million, 4% margin
MICRO-HOO: $1 Billion Cost Synergy
Revenue:
2007: $9.8 billion, up 12%
2008E: $11.4 billion, up 16%
2009E: $13.1 billion, up 15%
Operating Profit:
2007: – $250 million, -2.5% margin
2008E: $200 million, 2% margin
2009E: $1.6 billion, 12% margin
Please see spreadsheet for details.
